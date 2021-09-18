Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,318. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
