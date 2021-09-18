Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,318. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.