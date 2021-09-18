Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
