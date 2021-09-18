Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

QLYS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.30. 957,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.31. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,355 shares of company stock worth $42,474,196. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $60,454,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,282 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.