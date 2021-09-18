Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Down 55.0% in August

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUGS remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 179,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,111. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

