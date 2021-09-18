Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Down 55.0% in August

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NUGS remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 179,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,111. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
About Cannabis Strategic Ventures
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.