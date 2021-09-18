Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in August

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.35. 9,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $81.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

