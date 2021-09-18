Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.