Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $369,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,743. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

