$0.09 EPS Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Concrete Pumping reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBCP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

BBCP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 474,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $452.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.21. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

