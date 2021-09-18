Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. Lennar reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $15.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,850. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.99. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

