Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Grows By 87.8%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the August 15th total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:NM traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 608,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $71.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.00. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $15.42.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 578.82% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
