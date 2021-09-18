Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,564. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.1169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

