Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

AMBP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,582. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

