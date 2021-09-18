Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 240.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Xencor by 16.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 810,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,593. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

