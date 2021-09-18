Zacks: Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to announce sales of $1.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $10.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

EIGR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 512,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $244.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 200.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

