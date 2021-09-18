PAID Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.48 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. PAID Network has a market cap of $59.07 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00073272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00121243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00174239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.97 or 0.07106330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.87 or 0.99607983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.00866330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

