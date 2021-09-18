Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). AxoGen reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. 309,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $684.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.73.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,352,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after acquiring an additional 113,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AxoGen by 103.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,020,000 after purchasing an additional 636,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in AxoGen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

