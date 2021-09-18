Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). AxoGen reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 309,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,735. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $684.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

