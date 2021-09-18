$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.17. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. 76,337,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,715,938. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

