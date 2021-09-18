OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Short Interest Update

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the August 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS OMQS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $8.99. 12,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,868. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that OMNIQ will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

