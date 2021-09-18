Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Up 49.2% in August

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSWW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 942,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,974. Principal Solar has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

