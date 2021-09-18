MoonSwap Market Capitalization Hits $12.62 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 66.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $350,356.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.35 or 0.00375462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,824,028 coins and its circulating supply is 27,803,527 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

