ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $5,843.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00130647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALLBIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.