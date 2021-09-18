NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuCana.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuCana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. 232,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. NuCana has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.