Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PCFBY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. 10,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.