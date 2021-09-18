PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Down 42.0% in August

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE PTY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 297,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,469. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 196.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $99,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $110,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

