Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 917,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,719.5 days.

RGPCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ratch Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Ratch Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Ratch Group Public alerts:

Shares of RGPCF remained flat at $$1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ratch Group Public has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36.

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ratch Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratch Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.