Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIME. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. 2,517,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.