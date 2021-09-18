Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

SNCR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 963,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $214.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $65,345 in the last 90 days. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605,061 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

