REPO (REPO) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.44 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 271.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, REPO has traded up 276.6% against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00120652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00173537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.41 or 0.07103520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,955.45 or 0.99739967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.92 or 0.00852567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.