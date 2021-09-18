Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Grows By 76.9%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMCC. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 47,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,589,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,260,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

