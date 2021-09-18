Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 49.5% in August

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

GTIM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 39,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,330. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.35. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

