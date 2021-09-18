Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Declines By 53.5%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIII. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $340,000.

NASDAQ KIII traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.66. 1,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

