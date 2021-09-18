Fantom Market Cap Tops $3.33 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $416.70 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

