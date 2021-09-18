Sora Validator Token (VAL) Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $301,933.31 and $67,614.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,973.11 or 0.99939965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00085662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00066715 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001140 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002123 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,747 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

