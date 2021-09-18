$0.10 EPS Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.26. SM Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.38. 5,196,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

