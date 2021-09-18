Zacks: Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.45 Million

Brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to post sales of $106.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $105.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $431.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

CASA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 508,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,708. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $567.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,992,900. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

