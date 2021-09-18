MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Down 42.0% in August

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 293,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other MediaCo news, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $30,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaCo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 735,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52. MediaCo has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

