Zeepin Achieves Market Cap of $439,143.58 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $439,143.58 and $4,552.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00072278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00120930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00173662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.41 or 0.07113544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.05 or 0.99808851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00849926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.