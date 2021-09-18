Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Down 48.0% in August

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 876,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 304.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 276,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $99.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

