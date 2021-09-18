Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.90. 576,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

