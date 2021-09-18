Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.76. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

NYSE:PKI traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.56. 1,569,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.12. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $191.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,952,193,000 after buying an additional 111,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after buying an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after buying an additional 271,538 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.