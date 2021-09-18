TerraCredit (CREDIT) 1-Day Volume Hits $56,463.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

