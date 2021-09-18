$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. MSA Safety posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.48. The stock had a trading volume of 338,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

