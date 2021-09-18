INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Down 39.5% in August

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVO remained flat at $$3.53 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,660. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. As a group, analysts expect that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in INVO Bioscience by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 325,125 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

