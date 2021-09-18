Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,251,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 7,117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,170.7 days.
OTCMKTS:FINMF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.
About Leonardo
