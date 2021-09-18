Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,251,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 7,117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,170.7 days.

OTCMKTS:FINMF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

