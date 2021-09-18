$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. SRAX posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James upped their target price on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 236,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,211. SRAX has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SRAX by 43.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SRAX in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SRAX by 150.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.