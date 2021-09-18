Brokerages Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMNL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 51,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,178. The company has a market cap of $80.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

