Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.38. Clarus reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

CLAR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,225. The stock has a market cap of $924.77 million, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.