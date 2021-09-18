EvidenZ (BCDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00131592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars.

