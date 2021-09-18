Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GENY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,401. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

